Zinc futures down on tepid demand

Zinc prices fell 1.22 percent to Rs 221.80 per kg in futures trade on April 18 as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May declined by Rs 2.75, or 1.22 per cent, to Rs 221.80 per kg in a business turnover of 1,022 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 2.10, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 224.50 per kg in a business turnover of 6,217 lots.

Analysts said, cutting down of positions by traders due to easing demand from consuming industries at the spot market mainly weighed on zinc prices.