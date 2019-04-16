Zinc futures down on tepid demand

Zinc prices fell 0.74 percent to Rs 227.60 per kg in futures trade on April 16 as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market on fading demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in April declined by Rs 1.70, or 0.74 percent, to Rs 227.60 per kg in a business turnover of 6,167 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in May was trading lower by Rs 2.05, or 0.9 percent, to Rs 225.90 per kg in 862 lots.

Analysts said, cutting down of positions by traders due to easing demand from consuming industries at the spot market mainly weighed on zinc prices.