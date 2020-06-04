Zinc futures down on muted demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by Rs 1.10, or 0.69 percent, at Rs 158.90 per kg in 2,259 lots.
PTI
Zinc prices on Thursday fell 0.69 percent to Rs 158.90 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.
Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 02:52 pm