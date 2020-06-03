Zinc futures down on muted demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by 35 paise, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 159.60 per kg in 2,269 lots.
PTI
Zinc prices on Wednesday fell 0.22 per cent to Rs 159.60 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by 35 paise, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 159.60 per kg in 2,269 lots.
Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 04:14 pm