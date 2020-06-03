Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Wednesday fell 0.22 per cent to Rs 159.60 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by 35 paise, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 159.60 per kg in 2,269 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.



