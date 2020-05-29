Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Friday fell 0.32 percent to Rs 157.45 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by Rs 50 paise, or 0.32 percent, at Rs 157.45 per kg in 2,079 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.



