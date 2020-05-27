Zinc futures down on muted demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May declined by Rs 2.80, or 1.74 percent, to Rs 158.05 per kg in a business turnover of 1,513 lots.
PTI
Zinc prices on Wednesday fell 1.74 percent to Rs 158.05 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May declined by Rs 2.80, or 1.74 percent, to Rs 158.05 per kg in a business turnover of 1,513 lots.
Similarly, the metal for delivery in June was trading lower by Rs 2.20 , or 1.38 percent, to Rs 156.85 per kg in 1,969 lots.
First Published on May 27, 2020 03:00 pm