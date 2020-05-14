Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Thursday fell 0.59 percent to Rs 151.35 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May declined by 90 paise, or 0.59 percent, to Rs 151.35 per kg in a business turnover of 11,196 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in June was trading lower by Re 1, or 0.65 percent, to Rs 153.10 per kg in 248 lots.