Last Updated : May 14, 2020 02:48 PM IST

Zinc futures down on muted demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May declined by 90 paise, or 0.59 percent, to Rs 151.35 per kg in a business turnover of 11,196 lots.

PTI

Zinc prices on Thursday fell 0.59 percent to Rs 151.35 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in June was trading lower by Re 1, or 0.65 percent, to Rs 153.10 per kg in 248 lots.

First Published on May 14, 2020 02:45 pm

