Zinc futures down on muted demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May declined by 90 paise, or 0.57 percent, to Rs 157.60 per kg in a business turnover of 9,848 lots.
PTI
Zinc prices on Thursday fell 0.57 percent to Rs 157.60 per kg in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.
Similarly, the metal for delivery in June was trading lower by Rs 1.50, or 0.94 percent, to Rs 158.65 per kg in a business turnover of 592 lots.
First Published on May 21, 2020 04:40 pm