Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Wednesday fell 0.51 percent to Rs 156.65 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for May delivery declined by 80 paise, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 156.65 per kg in a business turnover of 10,649 lots.

Similarly, the metal for June delivery was trading lower by 55 paise, or 0.35 per cent, at Rs 158.35 per kg in 410 lots.



