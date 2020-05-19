Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Tuesday fell 0.06 per cent to Rs 157.60 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May declined by 10 paise, or 0.06 percent, to Rs 157.60 per kg in a business turnover of 10,972 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in June was trading lower by 50 paise, or 0.32 percent, to Rs 158.70 per kg in 327 lots.



