Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Friday fell 0.03 percent to Rs 164.05 per kg in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in July was trading lower by 5 paise, or 0.03 percent, at Rs 164.05 per kg in 2,179 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc futures prices here.