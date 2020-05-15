Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Friday fell 0.42 percent to Rs 154.35 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May declined by 65 paise, or 0.42 percent, to Rs 154.35 per kg in a business turnover of 11,407 lots.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Similarly, the metal for delivery in June was trading lower by 75 paise, or 0.48 percent, to Rs 155.90 per kg in 247 lots.