you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zinc futures down on muted demand

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Zinc prices on Friday fell 0.42 percent to Rs 154.35 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May declined by 65 paise, or 0.42 percent, to Rs 154.35 per kg in a business turnover of 11,407 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in June was trading lower by 75 paise, or 0.48 percent, to Rs 155.90 per kg in 247 lots.

First Published on May 15, 2020 03:00 pm

