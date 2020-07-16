Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Thursday fell 0.26 percent to Rs 173.50 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in July was trading lower by 45 paise, or 0.26 percent, at Rs 173.50 per kg in 2,532 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc futures prices here.