Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Tuesday fell 0.09 per cent to Rs 165.25 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in July was trading lower by 15 paise, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 165.25 per kg in 2,241 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc futures prices here.