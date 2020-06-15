Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Monday fell 1.22 per cent to Rs 157.70 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by Rs 1.95, or 1.22 per cent, at Rs 157.70 per kg in 2,306 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc futures prices here.