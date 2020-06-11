App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zinc futures down on muted demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by Rs 1.40, or 0.85 per cent, at Rs 162.95 per kg in 2,527 lots.

PTI

Zinc prices on Thursday fell 0.85 per cent to Rs 162.95 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by Rs 1.40, or 0.85 per cent, at Rs 162.95 per kg in 2,527 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

Close
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Zinc

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

OECD warns India’s GDP could contract to 7.3% if second-wave of COVID-19 hits

OECD warns India’s GDP could contract to 7.3% if second-wave of COVID-19 hits

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug as infections pass 500,000

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug as infections pass 500,000

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.