Zinc futures down on muted demand

PTI
Zinc prices on Thursday fell 0.85 per cent to Rs 162.95 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by Rs 1.40, or 0.85 per cent, at Rs 162.95 per kg in 2,527 lots.
Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 03:50 pm