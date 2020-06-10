Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Wednesday fell 0.06 per cent to Rs 163.25 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by 10 paise, or 0.06 per cent, at Rs 163.25 per kg in 2,618 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.