you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zinc futures down on muted demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by 15 paise, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 164.15 per kg in 2,770 lots.

PTI

Zinc prices on Tuesday fell 0.09 per cent to Rs 164.15 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Zinc

