Zinc futures down on muted demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by 15 paise, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 164.15 per kg in 2,770 lots.
PTI
Zinc prices on Tuesday fell 0.09 per cent to Rs 164.15 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in June was trading lower by 15 paise, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 164.15 per kg in 2,770 lots.
Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.
For All Commodities Related News - Click Here
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 04:04 pm