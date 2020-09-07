Zinc futures decline 0.33% to Rs 193.50 per kg in evening trade

Zinc prices edged lower to Rs 193.50 per kg on September 7 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest.

The upbeat demand from China and fall in US unemployment is capping the downside in the base metal.

In the futures market, zinc for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 194.20 and a low of Rs 193.05 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 181.25 and a high of Rs 199.90.

Zinc delivery for September contract slipped Rs 0.65, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 193.55 per kg at 15:55 hours with a business turnover of 2,557 lots. The same for October contract decreased Rs 0.35, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 194 per kg with a turnover of 40 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 418.93 crore and Rs 0.77 crore, respectively.

MCX Zinc is trading near a strong support level, and price is expected to trade negatively. Any break down below Rs 192.5 would drag price lower towards Rs 191-190 levels in intraday, according to Axis Securities.

The zinc price has been trading below 60 EMA which is a bearish sign.

At 1228 (GMT), the base metal futures was down 0.72 percent quoting at $2,488.25 per tonne in London.