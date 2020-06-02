Zinc futures advance on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 20 paise, or 0.12 per cent, at Rs 161.40 per kg with a business turnover of 2,299 lots.
PTI
Zinc prices on Tuesday rose 0.12 per cent to Rs 161.40 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand.
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 03:50 pm