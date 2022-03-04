Worst oil crisis since 1970s may be on the cards: IHS Markit’s Daniel Yergin

Representative image

Sanctions imposed on Russia's banking system by the US and its allies have triggered a backlash against Russian oil. Banks, ports, and transporters want to keep themselves away from Russian crude as they are apprehensive at the moment.

And, according to Daniel Yergin, the vice chairman of IHS Markit, Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have triggered an energy market disruption on the scale of the oil crises in the 1970s, reported CNBC.

“This could be the worst crisis since the Arab oil embargo and the Iranian revolution in the 1970s,” Yergin said.

Both incidents in that decade were major oil shocks.

Though sanctions are not yet applied on Russian oil by the US and other nations, Yergin believes there will be a significant loss of Russian barrels from the market. According to him, the country exports roughly 7.5 million barrels of oil and processed goods every day.

“This is going to be a really big disruption in terms of logistics, and people are going to be scrambling for barrels,” Yergin said. “This is a supply crisis. It’s a logistics crisis. It’s a payment crisis, and this could well be on the scale of the 1970s.”

He said strong communications between governments imposing the sanctions and the industry could head off a worst-case scenario. “Governments need to provide clarity,” Yergin said.

He noted that members of NATO receive about half of Russia’s exports. “Some share of that is going to be disrupted,” Yergin said.