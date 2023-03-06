 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Windfall tax on domestic crude oil here to stay, say analysts

Amritha Pillay
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

However, they do not see it as a major concern for two reasons—one, despite the tax hurdle, realisations are high, and two, the existence of the levy translates into surety there will not be other policy shocks.

Over the weekend, the government marginally hiked windfall profit taxes on domestically produced crude oil. With oil expected to hover above $80 per barrel, analysts do not expect the taxes to be a thing of the past anytime soon. This has neither the market nor analysts worried.

Stock prices for the domestic oil producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India ended higher in Monday’s trade.

In July, India introduced a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to arrest above-normal gains made due to the spike in global prices. Crude oil was at $113 per barrel then. Since then, windfall taxes for crude oil have declined from Rs 23,250 per tonne in July 2022 to Rs 4,400 per tonne as of March 2023, mimicking Brent Crude Oil prices, which are averaging at $82.70 per barrel this month. On Saturday, the finance ministry raised windfall taxes on crude oil to Rs 4,400 per tonne, a hike of Rs 50.

Government officials have indicated that the windfall tax would be removed once oil prices fall by $40 per barrel from what it was in July at the time it was introduced, ($113 per barrel). In simpler words, oil has to trade in the $70-75 per barrel range for the levy to be withdrawn. Rating agency CRISIL states the taxes are here to stay and remain in the Rs 4,000-5,000 per tonne range in the medium term.