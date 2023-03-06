Windfall tax on domestic crude oil here to stay, say analysts

Over the weekend, the government marginally hiked windfall profit taxes on domestically produced crude oil. With oil expected to hover above $80 per barrel, analysts do not expect the taxes to be a thing of the past anytime soon. This has neither the market nor analysts worried.

Stock prices for the domestic oil producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India ended higher in Monday’s trade.

In July, India introduced a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to arrest above-normal gains made due to the spike in global prices. Crude oil was at $113 per barrel then. Since then, windfall taxes for crude oil have declined from Rs 23,250 per tonne in July 2022 to Rs 4,400 per tonne as of March 2023, mimicking Brent Crude Oil prices, which are averaging at $82.70 per barrel this month. On Saturday, the finance ministry raised windfall taxes on crude oil to Rs 4,400 per tonne, a hike of Rs 50.

Government officials have indicated that the windfall tax would be removed once oil prices fall by $40 per barrel from what it was in July at the time it was introduced, ($113 per barrel). In simpler words, oil has to trade in the $70-75 per barrel range for the levy to be withdrawn. Rating agency CRISIL states the taxes are here to stay and remain in the Rs 4,000-5,000 per tonne range in the medium term.

Hetal Gandhi, director, research, CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics, said, “The decision of the government to impose windfall taxes is likely to continue in the medium term owing to incremental revenue to aid in substitution of declined revenue post reduction in excise duty on retail sale of petrol and diesel. We expect crude oil prices to remain in the range of $80-85 per barrel.”

Gandhi cited Rs 58,750 crore and Rs 27,000 crore, respectively, in FY23 and FY24 as the expected incremental revenue for the government arising from the imposition of special excise duty on domestically produced crude oil along with additional duty on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

Analysts do not expect oil to break below the $75 per barrel mark anytime soon. Sabri Hazarika, research analyst with Emkay Global, said their house view is that oil will stay at $80-90 per barrel for the next one year. Varatharajan Sivasankaran, senior vice president with Antique Stock Broking, does not expect oil to fall below $80 before FY25.

Both do not see it as a major concern for two reasons—one, despite the cap, realisations are high, and second, the existence of the windfall tax translates into surety that the government may not introduce other revenue-impacting measures around high crude oil prices.

Sivasankaran from Antique said that so far, the impact of the tax is limited to a capped realisation, and that this is the longest oil companies have had higher realisations historically.

“We do not see the existence of the tax as a negative, in fact it offers clarity that there will not be any other surprises in the form of subsidies, which was a factor in the past,” said Hazarika of Emkay Global. The government in the past had asked domestic oil companies to share its fuel-subsidy burden.

India is not the only country continuing with the windfall tax. In the Autumn Statement on November 17, 2022, UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that the rate of the Energy Profits Levy would be increased to 35 percent from January 1, 2023. In addition, the lifetime of the levy would be extended for a further two years, to March 31, 2028.