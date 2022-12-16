 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wheat sowing up 3% so far this rabi season at 286.5 lakh hectare; oilseeds area up 8%

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

Higher area under wheat has been reported mainly from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Karnataka. Acreage is down so far in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Wheat acreage has increased 3 per cent so far in the ongoing rabi season at 286.5 lakh hectare mainly on higher sowing area in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the government data showed.

The area under coverage for wheat, which is the major crop in rabi (winter-sown) season, stood at 278.25 lakh hectare in the same period last year.

Sowing of rabi crops starts from October.

Increase in wheat sowing area may lead to higher production provided the weather remains conducive for growth of this crop. The domestic production of wheat fell to 106.84 million tonne in 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from 109.59 million tonne in the previous year due to heat wave in some of the producing states.

In May this year, the government banned exports of wheat to boost domestic supplies and control prices. Wheat procurement by state-owned FCI fell to 187.92 lakh tonne in 2022-23 marketing year from 434.44 lakh tonne due to fall in domestic output and aggressive purchase by private parties.