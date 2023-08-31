Wheat prices: Markets await govt intervention, import duty cut, says Shivaji Flour Mills' Ajay Goyal

The Centre has been mulling over a 40 percent reduction in import duty on wheat over the past few weeks

Wheat prices in India have sky-rocketed to a near-six-month high, and the upcoming festivities may make it steeper in the absence of timely government intervention.

Not only are wheat demands expected to surge ahead of festivals, flour mills are also reeling under limited supplies. As on August 1, 2023, government stocks stood at 28.3 million tonnes.

Commenting on the situation, Ajay Goyal, Director – Shivaji Flour Mills, said: “Right now, we are taking a breather. Most markets are almost at a standstill, awaiting government intervention in terms of import duty reduction.”

One must note here, that the Centre has been mulling over a 40 percent reduction in import duty on wheat over the past few weeks. However, no decisive action hasa been taken yet.

Earlier this year in June, India also imposed a limit on the amount of wheat stocks traders can hold, for the first time in 15 years, to bring down prices.

When asked about why he thinks the govt hasn’t slashed import duty on wheat yet, Goyal said: “The govt seems to be playing the game with their cards very close to the chest… this has been in the offing for almost four weeks now, but they are just talks… they are just holding the market for the moment because the demand is also not very high currently.”

“Once the festive season actually kicks in, we will really know what is the supply side and whether it can match up to whatever demand is created in the market at that time,” he told Moneycontrol.

Also read: India considers wheat imports from Russia at discount to calm prices

When asked about why govt numbers for wheat crop are so much higher than what trade believes it to be, he said: “Definitely, the government’s numbers are much on the higher side. I think the real number will be lower at the end of the season and it could be about 15 to 20 percent lower than what the Centre came out with at the start of the season. So, it is around 80 (plus minus five million) what trade is estimating now.”

Also read: India’s driest august in a century stokes fears of more crop curbs

Moving on to talk about wheat stock in India, Goyal said: “The government has enough buffer stock of both wheat and rice, yet prices have been affected… We need just about 3 to 5 million tonnes extra to keep the market steady and fulfil the requirement because we are working with the hypothesis that the crop would be around 100 million whereas everybody feels that it will be much lesser than that.

“However, markets can be erratic in the lean months, unless there’s clarity on import reduction. It is the govt’s duty to take care of the supply side; they seem to have about 8 to 10 million surplus and if they release it in decent quantities as demand keeps picking up, the markets could be quiet, he added.”

Commenting on the possible 40 percent import duty cut, the Shivaji Flour Mills Director said: “It is likely that the Centre has planned alternatives, either directly on their own account or by reducing the duty. This has been amplified well by the govt in the past five or six weeks, whenever there have been trade meets.”

“It seems that the govt will push it through for longer and push that red button only when it seems imminent that we cannot take care of our needs due to various factors,” he added.

What is keeping the market on leash right now is ultimately the govt will allow import with reduced duty or bring in wheat on their own accord and fulfil market requirement. This hope is keeping markets silent right now, Goyal explained.

Also read: Government to sell more wheat, rice in open market to cool prices

As for the global wheat shortage, he said, although the position is not as good as the previous year, the stocks would never get that high.

Meanwhile, hinting at a possible price hike, he said: “If there is very good demand during the festive season there could be a five to seven percent spike in prices within a week.”