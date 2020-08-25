'Weak oil demand is contango market structure, signals concerns about oversupply'

Navneet Damani

Crude prices were on the back foot with prices not rallying in response to the latest demonstration of OPEC+ which was supportive for prices as the coalition continued to put a strong focus on compliance and compensation cuts as the global economy continues to falter due to renewed COVID restrictions in some vital economic hubs around the world, along with strength in Dollar Index which kept the pressure on prices. The worries escalated after America's most recent economic data showed that the country's initial jobless claims rose higher than earlier projected. The implication is that the path to economic recovery is not as quick as earlier anticipated with disconcerting data out of Europe and Japan.

China is signalling demand for US crude with American oil exports to China are set to reach a record next month in a sign that Beijing is stepping up purchases to meet its commitments under a trade deal. About 19 tankers have signed provisional booking to load US crude for China in September. On the other hand, Libya's NOC welcomed the country's new cease-fire agreement and with that, the nation should be able to resume exports when all its facilities are freed from military operations, threatening to unleash supply at a time when OPEC+ alliance is easing output curbs.

Prices got some support after EIA data showed the third straight of shrinking domestic crude and gasoline supplies. EIA data showed an inventory draw of 1.6 MB which sent oil prices higher with EIA reporting a fall in gasoline inventories and a modest build in distillate fuel inventories. Oil inventories are slowly normalizing, but progress has been slower than expected at the end of the second quarter, principally because of the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumption.

As for Rigs count, with crude stabilizing above $40 a barrel, explorers in Shale are slowly recovering with data indicating an additional 10 rigs to work this week, the biggest jump in activity since a price crash triggered an unprecedented collapse in drilling. Fracking activity reached a bottom, and forecast suggests that drilling activities will see a modest recovery by Q42020.

Meanwhile, operators are beginning to prepare for storms that are on course to reach the Gulf of Mexico next week, strengthening WTI prices in case there is a major disruption. The double threat of Tropical Storm Marco and Storm Laura have caused some evacuations on offshore energy platforms and about 13 percent of oil and 4 percent of natural gas production has been shut in. The biggest threat the storms pose to energy markets is flooding once they come onshore next week. More than 45 percent of US Fuel refining capacity is located along the Gulf Coast.

The message from this week's OPEC+ meeting was that the market remained fragile and the demand outlook remained uncertain with fresh pressure exerted on quota cheats to deliver on promised output curbs. Data suggested that OPEC+ members oversupplied in May and July, thus requiring compensatory cuts this month and next to rectify the oversupply.

Outlook

Crude remains stuck in its current trading range. The weakness in demand is the contango market structure which signals concerns about oversupply and describes a situation where the price of oil for future delivery is lower than for the current month. These factors are likely to be supportive for crude and could restrict losses.

The author is VP – Commodities Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

