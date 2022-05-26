GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Watch #MCAtDavos as petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri says high oil price problem can be reversed easily
Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
Speaking to Moneycontrol, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says that he doesn’t think there is a shortage of oil in the world. He adds that the problem of high oil prices can be reversed very easily. Watch the video for more.
first published: May 26, 2022 11:47 am
