Watch #MCAtDavos as petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri says high oil price problem can be reversed easily

May 26, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says that he doesn’t think there is a shortage of oil in the world. He adds that the problem of high oil prices can be reversed very easily. Watch the video for more.

