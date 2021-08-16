Wall Street opening lower amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries

Source: Reuters

Shares on Wall Street are slipping at the open amid worries about surging coronavirus infections in Asia and concerns about the long-term impact from the Afghan government’s collapse.

The S&P 500 lost 0.4% in early trading. Shares in Europe and Asia were also falling.

Analysts say slow vaccination rollouts in Asia are pushing down investor sentiment.

Analysts say the Taliban sweeping into Afghanistan’s capital will affect markets around the world.

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.