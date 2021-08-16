MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Wall Street opening lower amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries

Analysts say slow vaccination rollouts in Asia are pushing down investor sentiment.

Associated Press
August 16, 2021 / 07:38 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Shares on Wall Street are slipping at the open amid worries about surging coronavirus infections in Asia and concerns about the long-term impact from the Afghan government’s collapse.

The S&P 500 lost 0.4% in early trading. Shares in Europe and Asia were also falling.

Analysts say slow vaccination rollouts in Asia are pushing down investor sentiment.

Analysts say the Taliban sweeping into Afghanistan’s capital will affect markets around the world.

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.
Associated Press
Tags: #Business #International Markets #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Aug 16, 2021 07:38 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.