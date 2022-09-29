View: Invest in gold if it falls another 8-10%

In the past one month, the bond yields in most of the developed world have risen sharply, devastating the bond portfolios, especially the leveraged portfolios. Even most emerging markets have seen their bonds declining in value. Consequently, the global currency markets have also seen high volatility. The USD index has reached the highest level in two decades, as Japanese yen, euro and pound have declined to lowest levels in decades. Even PoBC (People’s Bank of China) is cutting the reference range for yuan sharply and USD/INR is at historic lows.

The sharp rate hikes in most parts of the world, and tighter money markets have so far not been able to rein the runaway inflation. It is expected that the central bankers may continue hiking aggressively for another quarter at least. Accordingly, the forecast of a severe recession in 2023 in most parts of the western world on both sides of the Atlantic is fast becoming a consensus.

Poor demand outlook due to recessionary conditions is causing severe correction in the commodities markets. Industrial metals and crude oil have corrected sharply. The shipping container rates have also collapsed. Even if we normalise the commodity prices and container rates for the Covid-related abnormalities, we are heading towards prices lower than the average of 2018-19.

In all this global turmoil, the most puzzling piece is precious metals. Both gold and silver have not behaved in the expected manner. Traditionally, during periods of high inflation, geopolitical uncertainties, war, money-debasement (due to quantitative easing or hyperinflation), etc. gold and silver had provided a safe haven, protecting the wealth of investors. In the latest episode of crises, precious metals have actually belied their safe haven status.

Despite the factors such as inflation at four-decade high, Russia-Ukraine war, tension in the China Sea, and massive money debasement (US Fed alone printing US$7 trillion in the past 30 months), international gold prices have actually fallen over 10% since January 2021 in nominal USD terms. In real terms, the losses are even more. Though, in pound and euro terms gold prices are higher, but certainly not commensurate with the circumstances and historical trends.

The trend in gold prices becomes even more intriguing, when we factor in the requirements under Basel III regulations that may require much higher holdings of physical gold by the global central banks. In fact, a number of central banks like Bundesbank, PoBC, Central Bank of Russian Federation, RBI, etc. have increased their holdings of physical gold in the past 4years.

A few months ago, I had expressed my apprehension that yellow metal might be losing its luster. The recent trend further strengthens my fear that in the new global order that is emerging post the pandemic, Gold may not be a key component. Declining consumption demand (the share of gold & silver ornaments has fallen below 1% in Indian household savings, from 1.7% just 5 years ago), competition from digital currencies, higher security risk & higher cost of security, and rising cost of production, etc. are some factors that seem to be working against the gold.

Nonetheless, I am inclined to believe that we may get a very good trading opportunity in gold sometime in the next twelve months. I shall look to allocate some tactical money towards gold, if it falls another 8-10%.