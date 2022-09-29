Vedanta increases sourcing of green energy to 1 gw; seeks supplier for additional 500 mw

Vedanta

Vedanta on Thursday said that it has increased sourcing of green energy to 1 GW for various operations and is seeking bids for the supply of another 500 mw of renewable energy. The company said that its aims to use up to 2.5 GW of renewable power by 2030.

"It is a crucial step in achieving our 2.5 GW of renewable power by 2030. We are looking forward to collaborate with the best in the industry as we march ahead on our decarbonisation goals," Vedanta's Chief Safety Officer and Group CEO Sunil Duggal said.

The company has invited expression of interest for supply of hybrid renewable power for its manufacturing units in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Vedanta had previously obtained 580 mw round-the-clock green energy through Serentica Renewables. The mining giant has committed USD 5 billion over the next 10 years to expedite the shift towards net-zero operations.