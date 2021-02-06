US stimulus plans, COVID situation to dictate commodity prices next week: Ravindra Rao of Kotak Securities

The retail trading frenzy that had engulfed the global financial markets in late January seems to have subsided this week. There were attempts to short squeeze Silver market by the army of retail investors and they did succeed somewhat, managing to lift silver prices to an eight-year high of $30.03 an ounce. The rally, however, fizzled out with Silver prices correcting back to sub-$26 level on Thursday.

This easing retail frenzy coupled with upbeat corporate earnings, progress on vaccination front and renewed thrust in US congress to pass additional stimulus have resulted in improvement in global risk appetite which, in turn, have lent support to riskier assets like equities and economically sensitive commodities like crude oil and base metals.

On the vaccination front, accelerated pace of rollout especially in nations like the US is fanning hopes of economic recovery. According to the state by state tally, 36.7 million doses have been administered so far in the US, the worst-hit nation. Despite progress on vaccination front, worries have persisted over surging virus cases as global infections approach 105 million and deaths near 2.3 million, according to data from John Hopkins.

Meanwhile, on the stimulus front, the expectation has risen over passage of huge package as Democrats push ahead with US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan without bipartisan support.

Global sentiments have further improved tracking recent spate of positive data from US which signal improvement in US growth thereby fanning demand outlook for crude oil and base metals.

In case of Crude oil, apart from the upbeat risk appetite and hopes of improvement in demand, prices have also sought support from expectations of a tighter global market amid Saudi's voluntary production cut and OPEC's commitment to production cuts. In case of Saudi Arabia, the 1 million barrels per day production cut for two months took effect this month while OPEC and allies, a group known as OPEC+, extended its oil supply pact at existing levels on Wednesday.

Even as upbeat risk appetite has lifted risker commodities, it has weighed down on safe havens like gold and silver.

Both the metals ended lower for the week as apart from easing safe-haven demand, prices are also pressurized by sharp gains in US Dollar Index. US Dollar Index hit two-month high and is headed for its best weekly gain in three months amid growing expectation that US economy may outperform its global peers. Some upbeat data from the region coupled with lifting of restrictions due to easing outbreak and hopes of more stimulus has lifted US growth outlook.

Going forward, commodities may look for fresh triggers as most of the above-mentioned factors have been priced in. The major focus in the coming week may be on development related to US stimulus along with development on virus front. Liquidity may take a hit as Chinese markets are closed for Lunar holiday from February 11-17.

(Ravindra Rao is the VP - Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)

