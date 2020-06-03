App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US oil production falls to lowest since October 2018: EIA

Meanwhile, distillate stockpiles climbed to the highest since September 2010, the data showed. Midwest distillate inventories rose to the highest on record, it said.

Reuters

US oil production fell last week to 11.2 million barrels per day, the lowest since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, distillate stockpiles climbed to the highest since September 2010, the data showed. Midwest distillate inventories rose to the highest on record, it said.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

Close
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap June 3: Dubai to open malls with full capacity; 40 test positive from one containment zone in Goa

Coronavirus wrap June 3: Dubai to open malls with full capacity; 40 test positive from one containment zone in Goa

UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability

UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability

Mizoram to open schools for new session on July 15

Mizoram to open schools for new session on July 15

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.