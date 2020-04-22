US crude stocks and fuel jump in most recent week: Energy Information Administration

US crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 15 million barrels in the week to April 17 to 518.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 15.2 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 4.8 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 209,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.5 percentage points, in the week.

US gasoline stocks rose by 1 million barrels in the week to 263.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 7.9 million barrels in the week to 136.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.8 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports fell last week by 197,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.