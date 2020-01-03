US crude exports rise to highest on record: EIA

Crude exports in the week ended December 27 rose to 4.46 million barrels per day, the data showed.
US crude oil exports rose in the most recent week to the highest on record, the US Energy Information Administration said on January 3.
Crude exports in the week ended December 27 rose to 4.46 million barrels per day, the data showed.
Meanwhile, weekly crude oil net imports fell to 1.89 million barrels per day, the lowest on record, the EIA said.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 10:26 pm