App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uptrend to continue in spices: AnandRathi

The week ahead will be yet another volatile one, with arrival pressure increasing, particularly in soybean, as farmers may bring in huge quantities of their produce.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ravindra V Rao

Anand Rathi Commodities

Prices of many agricultural commodities in the week gone rose as deficient rainfall in certain agro pockets has not only raised concerns about the output of a few kharif crops but may also affect the sowing of rabi crops.

Rainfall in Gujarat (Saurashtra and Kutch particularly) being largely deficient, the cotton and castor-seed crops are in a bad shape. At the same time, conditions in the state are unfavourable for sowing jeera and coriander.

Another rain-deficit region, West Rajasthan, the largest guar belt, is mostly dry and has reported heavy crop losses. Despite the peak arrival period of guar seed, prices have risen as vigorous buying is seen by stockists and guar-gum millers.

related news

In the largest grown kharif oilseed, soybean, arrival pressure has not yet built up. In the largest soybean-growing state, Madhya Pradesh, farmers are awaiting government procurement to begin so that they can cash in on the benefit of a bonus.

Except for chana and turmeric, most other agricultural commodities are in the green, with coriander, guar and castor seed some of the top gainers.

The fall in chana was attributed to the release of huge government-held stocks while turmeric declined as the Horticulture Department of Tamil Nadu reported higher sowing figures in Erode, one of the major turmeric-growing belts in India.

The week ahead will be yet another volatile one, with arrival pressure increasing, particularly in soybean, as farmers may bring in huge quantities of their produce.

Crushing plants are buying as carried-forward stocks from the last season are low and, thus, the fall will be restricted. Long-term traders should start accumulating soybean on dips around Rs 3,050-3,150.

In guar seed, too, profit-booking is likely as with higher prices further stocks are released. Guar output is substantially lower this season and, thus, the trend is bullish.

Sowing of rabi crops such as chana, jeera, coriander and mustard seed have not yet picked up. Also, sowing conditions are unfavourable for coriander and Jeera considering the prevailing high temperatures in Gujarat. The outlook for both the spice is bullish due to the expected drop in sowing area.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 09:56 am

tags #Anand Rathi #Business #Commodities #markets

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.