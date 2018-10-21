Uptrend to continue in spices: AnandRathi

Anand Rathi Commodities

Prices of many agricultural commodities in the week gone rose as deficient rainfall in certain agro pockets has not only raised concerns about the output of a few kharif crops but may also affect the sowing of rabi crops.

Rainfall in Gujarat (Saurashtra and Kutch particularly) being largely deficient, the cotton and castor-seed crops are in a bad shape. At the same time, conditions in the state are unfavourable for sowing jeera and coriander.

Another rain-deficit region, West Rajasthan, the largest guar belt, is mostly dry and has reported heavy crop losses. Despite the peak arrival period of guar seed, prices have risen as vigorous buying is seen by stockists and guar-gum millers.

In the largest grown kharif oilseed, soybean, arrival pressure has not yet built up. In the largest soybean-growing state, Madhya Pradesh, farmers are awaiting government procurement to begin so that they can cash in on the benefit of a bonus.

Except for chana and turmeric, most other agricultural commodities are in the green, with coriander, guar and castor seed some of the top gainers.

The fall in chana was attributed to the release of huge government-held stocks while turmeric declined as the Horticulture Department of Tamil Nadu reported higher sowing figures in Erode, one of the major turmeric-growing belts in India.

The week ahead will be yet another volatile one, with arrival pressure increasing, particularly in soybean, as farmers may bring in huge quantities of their produce.

Crushing plants are buying as carried-forward stocks from the last season are low and, thus, the fall will be restricted. Long-term traders should start accumulating soybean on dips around Rs 3,050-3,150.

In guar seed, too, profit-booking is likely as with higher prices further stocks are released. Guar output is substantially lower this season and, thus, the trend is bullish.

Sowing of rabi crops such as chana, jeera, coriander and mustard seed have not yet picked up. Also, sowing conditions are unfavourable for coriander and Jeera considering the prevailing high temperatures in Gujarat. The outlook for both the spice is bullish due to the expected drop in sowing area.

