Ukraine crisis | Reliance's Jamnagar facility gearing up for diesel supply to Europe: Report

The global crunch is expected to intensify with the US banning oil imports from Russia, the world's second largest producer (Representative image: Reuters)

The Jamnagar-based refinery of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is gearing up to supply diesel to Europe, the continent which is reeling under an energy crunch since Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine, a report said on March 9.

According to Bloomberg, it has learned from person privy to the development that RIL has deferred the maintenance work at the Jamnagar plant, and is increasing its crude processing in a bid to gain from the surge in global demand.

The company is "already sending" fuel shipments to Europe, the sources told the publication, adding that the quantum of supply will be increased in the months to come. The report was yet to elicit an official reaction from Reliance.

The development could not be independently verified by Moneycontol.

According to RIL, its primary refinery in Jamnagar has a crude processing capacity of 1.24 million Barrels Per Stream Day (BPSD). Fuel processed from the refinery has, earlier, been exported to several countries across the world.

The Bloomberg report noted that the company's export-focused plant has been operating below its capacity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, it utilised only three-quarters of its capacity, it added.

Notably, the crude oil prices climbed to as high as $139 and is feared to rally further as the United States announced a complete ban on Russian oil imports, and the European Union and the United Kingdom decided to eliminate it in phases.

While RIL is a major player in the refined crude exports sector, other oil companies, including the state-run Indian Oil Corp, largely cater to the domestic market.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.