App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump presses OPEC to boost output to cool oil prices

Oil prices took a brief, sharp turn downward after the statement before recovering somewhat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on OPEC to boost oil output following a fairly steady rise in crude prices in 2019. "Very important that OPEC increase the flow of Oil. World Markets are fragile, price of Oil getting too high. Thank you!" Trump said on Twitter at around 1230 GMT.

Oil prices took a brief, sharp turn downward after the statement before recovering somewhat.

Near 1300 GMT, US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery was down 88 cents at $58.53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Since becoming president, Trump has periodically put pressure the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to open the taps to add more supply to the market and lower prices.

OPEC in December reached a deal to with Russia and some other producers to limit output to shore up prices.

Since January, US oil futures have risen 28.6 per cent while oil futures in London have gained 23.9 per cent.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Donald Trump #Market news #OPEC #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

'Nyay' scheme poses 'fiscal challenge' to India's economy: Arvind Pana ...

Congress to give 3-year blanket pass to new ventures; abolish angel ta ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent PM Narendra Modi's momentum

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

Skymet sees normal monsoon in 2019, says probability of El Nino is 50- ...

Wall Street higher as US-China talks progress, GDP growth cut caps gai ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

Palladium slumps six percent as slide from record high gathers steam

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

In Kerala, UDF, BJP's poll campaigns hit a wall as high court bans fle ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as club ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T open beta brings improved photo editor, weathe ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma, de Kock start fo ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi stirs up the Godhra Riots in this new t ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.