Tomato prices to remain high for another 20-25 days, say FPOs

Amid soaring tomato prices, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) have cautioned that the rates aren’t likely to come down for the next 20 to 25 days.

Farmer bodies have said that tomato prices won’t regulate until fresh harvest hits the markets. They are expecting the next batch of tomato crops to benefit from the current rainfall situation and suggested that present high rates may even encourage more farmers to sow tomatoes, leading to an eventual increase in supply. However, El Nino conditions still remain a concern.

Over the past month, retail tomato prices shot up from Rs 10 to 15 per kg to Rs 80 to 120 per kg; prices vary depending on locality, with residents of posh areas paying significantly more than others. Wholesale rates also saw an upward movement, increasing from Rs 1 to 3 per kg to Rs 55-60 per kg.

Steep tomato prices have been reported in several cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kanpur. This has been attributed primarily to the delayed arrival of monsoons followed by heavy rainfall. Other reasons include low sowing with farmers being discouraged by weak prices and the heatwave.

Besides, APMC heads from Karnataka and Maharashtra have told Moneycontrol that the supply of tomatoes to mandies (wholesale vegetable markets) has declined 25 percent approximately. Although wholesale prices decrease slightly on days the supply is on the higher side, it is not enough to reduce the retail prices.

As per the Consumer Affairs Ministry’s data, the price of tomatoes at Ernakulam in Kerala was at Rs 113 per kg and Rs 99 at Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

However, it may be noted that the prices of tomatoes and several other vegetables usually go up in the months of June and July due to changes in weather.