This office building in Surat surpasses Pentagon to become the world's largest

Surat, known as the Diamond City of India recently saw the opening of the Surat Diamond Bourse. Architects of the building claim that building premises sprawls over 7.1 million square feet of floor space, which means it has surpassed the Pentagon as the world’s largest office building.

The building is all set to house over 65,000 professionals from the diamond industry. The building features a succession of nine rectangular structures interconnected via — a central “spine”. A report by CNN suggests that the building is 15-stories high, built on more than 35 acres of land.

The project will be functional in November, 2023, after nearly four years of being under construction. The construction process witnessed major delays due to the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugrate the building.

Photos featured in CNN's report showed many amenities such as marble floors and light-filled atriums connecting over 4,700 office spaces, which could also be used as small workshops for cutting and polishing diamonds. The 32-billion-rupee ($388 million) development also houses 131 elevators, as well as dining, retail, wellness and conference facilities.

Talking about the building's importance for the diamond trade, CEO, Mahesh Gadhavi emphasised on how the building will save the time spent by people on commute between Mumbai and Surat.

“It’s difficult … (some) people have to spend three and a half to four hours, daily, to come from their homes to their offices and back home again,” Gadhavi told CNN.

Architectural design firm Morphogenesis which is the mind behind the design of the building, researched the way trade is conducted traditionally in the diamond industry and set to incucate in the design of the building according to the architecture firm’s co-founder, Sonali Rastogi.

Comparing the landscaped areas to “a traditional bazaar,” Rastogi said the firm was influenced by the fact that many informal transactions take place outside the office environment.