you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 04:27 PM IST

Tea exports fall during January-February 2019

Exports to CIS countries during the first two month period of 2019 fell to 9.20 million kilograms from 11.36 million kilograms in same period of 2018.

Country-wise tea exports during the months of January and February this year fell to 41.60 million kilograms from 44.72 million kilograms during the same period last year, according to Tea Board data.

Exports to Iran during the period touched 11.37 million kilograms during the first two months of 2019, a rise from 5.13 million kilograms in the same period of 2018, it said.

Exports to Pakistan fell marginally to 2.35 million kilograms during the period in 2019, from 2.68 million kilograms in the same period of 2018.

Value of exports during the two-month period of 2019 increased to Rs 934.08 crore, as compared to Rs 858.47 crore in the same period of 2018.

Unit price per kilogram during the period increased to Rs 224.34 per kilogram in 2019 as compared to Rs 191.97 per kilogram in the same period 2018.

During the 11-month period from April 2018 to February 2019, country-wise exports stood at Rs 231.75 million kilograms, as compared to 236.07 million kilograms in the same period from April 2017 to February 2018.

Value of exports during the 11-month period from April 2018 to February 2019 stood at Rs 4993.07 crore, lower from Rs 4676.03 crore in the similar period from April 2017 to February 2018.

Unit price per kilogram during the 11-month period from April 2018 to February 2019 was higher at Rs 215.45 from Rs 198.08 in the similar period from April 2017 to February 2018.
