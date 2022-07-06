Taking every step possible to keep edible oil prices in check: Food Secretary

Representative image

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on July 6 that the Government of India is taking every step possible to keep edible oil prices in check but pointed out that the country still imports up to 55 percent of the required quantity, CNBC-TV18 reported.

India’s edible oil import has remained almost flat at 131.3 lakh tonnes during the 2020-21 marketing year (November-October), according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

Pandey had earlier stated that edible oil companies will be told to pass the benefit of low global prices to consumers. On June 22, he said that the edible oil prices in the retail market have started easing with softening of international rates and the government's timely intervention.

His recent statement comes on a day the Food Ministry met stakeholders from the edible oil industry. The meeting reportedly focused on lowering retail prices of edible oil before the festive season amid a fall in global prices.

Notably, the rise in domestic production of edible oil coupled with ease in supply for imports is expected to give scope to cut retail prices.

The Food Secretary had told news agency PTI on July 5: “We will tell them to pass on the benefits of reduction in global prices to consumers”.

BV Mehta, Executive Director, SEA, had commented on the same and said that though global prices of edible oil have fallen by $300-450 per tonne over the past one month, it takes time for it to reflect in the retail markets. He had, however, assured that the retail prices are expected to come down in the coming days.

Last month, several edible oil firms reduced their prices by Rs 10-15 per litre.