MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Swiss monthly gold exports to India hit highest since May 2019

Switzerland is the world's biggest gold refining centre and a transit hub.

Reuters
February 18, 2021 / 10:45 PM IST
Gold

Gold

Switzerland's monthly gold exports to India in January reached their highest since May 2019, though exports to China and Hong Kong remained at rock bottom, customs data showed on Thursday.

India and China are the world's two biggest gold consumers. Demand for bullion plunged in both when the coronavirus struck last year but has bounced back in India much more quickly.

Switzerland is the world's biggest gold refining centre and a transit hub.

Following are numbers for January and comparisons.

SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)

Close

EXPORT

Jan-21 82,025

Dec-20 76,549

Jan-20 87,444

To China To Hong To India To the To

Kong U.S. Britain

Jan-21 0 28 38,696 16,666 5,216

Dec-20 0 263 34,500 14,496 265

Jan-20 17,000 23,583 8,541 574 6,344

* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #Switzerland
first published: Feb 18, 2021 10:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.