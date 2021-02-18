Swiss monthly gold exports to India hit highest since May 2019

Gold

Switzerland's monthly gold exports to India in January reached their highest since May 2019, though exports to China and Hong Kong remained at rock bottom, customs data showed on Thursday.

India and China are the world's two biggest gold consumers. Demand for bullion plunged in both when the coronavirus struck last year but has bounced back in India much more quickly.

Switzerland is the world's biggest gold refining centre and a transit hub.

Following are numbers for January and comparisons.

SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)

EXPORT

Jan-21 82,025

Dec-20 76,549

Jan-20 87,444

To China To Hong To India To the To

Kong U.S. Britain

Jan-21 0 28 38,696 16,666 5,216

Dec-20 0 263 34,500 14,496 265

Jan-20 17,000 23,583 8,541 574 6,344

* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.