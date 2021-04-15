Stronger dollar, uncertainty over demand cloud outlook for oil

Source: Reuters

Oil prices ended the previous week on a negative note, posting a weekly loss of 4 percent, the highest since mid-March, as OPEC+ plans to raise output brought back concerns about the demand-supply balance.

The big question is whether the demand recovery will be enough to absorb growing supplies. OPEC+ is restoring production that was slashed in 2020 to support prices as demand sagged during the worst pandemic phase. OPEC+ will add 3,50,000 barrels a day in May, 3,50,000 in June and 4,00,000 in July.

Strict travel restrictions in Europe along with news of the UK delaying global travel beyond May is muddying the forecast and putting pressure on crude.

However, for India, demand for oil products rose to the strongest in March since late 2019, while in the US, traffic is roaring back in some cities, an indication of stronger demand this summer. In addition, in China, the economy is growing steadily and the demand for crude is going to go up at a faster rate in the coming months.

Jet fuel demand is also recovering, allowing refiners to drop less jet into diesel which will eventually provide well-needed relief on distillate stock. in March, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.36 million US airport passengers, the highest since March 15, 2020.

Yet, markets remain nervous about the ongoing talks between Iran and leading world powers to resuscitate a 2015 nuclear deal, which would set the stage for the Persian Gulf to increase supply.

Negotiations will continue this week, though no direct contact between Iranian and US envoys has been been made yet. With the presidential elections in Iran just two months away, Iranians cannot afford to lose a moderate statesman in their hour of need. On the other hand, the US cannot let this opportunity slip away before a hardliner takes up the reins in Iran. There have been reports that China has continued to buy Iranian oil despite the sanctions. It will only accelerate in the event of the sanctions against Iran being lifted, as China's economy is growing again.

India's relationship with Saudi Arabia has strained over the production cuts and New Delhi, too, may start importing from Iran as reports suggest that refineries are preparing to buy crude as soon as the sanctions are lifted.

But, there has been an exponential growth in the coronavirus state case in Maharashtra, where the country's commercial capital Mumbai is, as well as in the national capital New Delhi. Though complete lockdown is not an immediate solution, the authorities will run out of options if infections continue to rise at a break-neck pace.

The upsurge in India can have a bearing on global oil prices, as the country is the world's third-biggest importer and consumer of crude.

In its latest monthly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) paints an optimistic picture of crude oil market. EIA sees the arrival of more crude from the OPEC+ as an encouraging sign in order to meet the growing demand across the world.

EIA said a stronger global economy in 2021 would push up oil demand growth to 5.5 million barrels per day (Mbpd)and raised its demand growth forecast by 2,00,000 bpd. Next year, global oil demand is set to rise by another 3.7 Mbpd over 2021 and exceed the pre-pandemic levels from 2019. World consumption of petroleum is set to average 101.3 Mbpd in 2022.

On the inventories front, API reported a build in crude inventories of 3.910 million barrels (MB) compared to the forecast for a small build of 1,07,000 barrels.

EIA inventories showed that US crude oil stockpiles fell by 3.5 MB, more than the expected 1.4 MB. The main reason for markets to not rally over the drawdown is gasoline numbers where data showed that inventories jumped sharply as refining rates to the highest in over a year. Yet, the summer driving season is approaching and markets expect gasoline inventories to start receding soon.

Distillate stockpiles rose by 1.5 MB to 144.1 million barrels versus expectations for a 4,86,000-barrel rise. On the CFTC front, data showed a reduction in the combined net long in #WTI (-21,000) and #Brent (-20,000) to 6,30,000 lots, lowest since January. The natural gas long slumped 10 percent in response to a 6 percent selloff.

For gasoline, drivers eager to get back on the road more than a year into the pandemic will face the highest summer gasoline prices since 2018. The EIA expects US gasoline consumption to increase this summer compared with last summer but it doesn't see demand returning to 2019 levels. Gasoline consumption from April to September will rise to 8.84 Mbpd from 7.81 million in 2020. Consumption in 2021 will peak at 9.1 Mbpd in August.

Outlook

Oil is in for a choppy trade environment over the next couple of weeks and it looks like it's going to be in a wait-and-watch mode, with market participants looking at the vaccination pace to understand when oil demand will recover and at nuclear deal talks in Vienna to see when more Iranian barrels might come back.

Markets are once again worried about speedy demand recovery as delay in COVID vaccine can be a major problem for the travel industry aka jet fuel, which is struggling for a speedy recovery. The outlook for oil markets remains clouded over the strengthening of the US dollar and uncertainty over the speedy demand recovery.

