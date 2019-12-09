App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Strong OPEC+ output compliance could push oil to $70 by second quarter: BofA Merrill Lynch

Oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of a group known as OPEC+, agreed last week to cut output by an extra 500,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of 2020 but stopped short of pledging action beyond March.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Strong compliance by OPEC and its allies with a deal to curb oil production and positive economic developments, including a US-China trade deal, could push Brent to $70 a barrel before the second quarter of 2020, BofA Merrill Lynch said.

Oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of a group known as OPEC+, agreed last week to cut output by an extra 500,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of 2020 but stopped short of pledging action beyond March.

"Iraq remains a key focal point for OPEC+ critics," the bank said in a note dated Dec. 6, saying Iraq's output averaged more than 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) over previous quotas in 2019 and the latest deal would cut their quota by another 50,000 bpd.

Close

"Based on historical precedent, we remain skeptical that countries like Iraq will deliver on their cuts," it said.

related news

Brent futures were down 44 cents, or 0.7%, at $63.95 per barrel by 0935 GMT, after gaining about 3% last week on news that OPEC and its allies would deepen output cuts.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #OPEC #World News

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.