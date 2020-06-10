Story in a chart: All that glitters is still gold, likely to outperform silver  

Gaurav Bissa

Silver, in dollar terms, has seen a strong move but does it have the ability to continue the winning streak? Will gold, which has not moved much, catch up?

Silver has been trading in a range of monthly charts. It witnessed a strong dip toward $12-odd levels from where a strong bounce toward $18 was seen.

However, if one looks at the monthly chart it still shows a range movement that is expected for some more time. There are multiple channels seen in the silver monthly chart.

The first channel has a breakout above the monthly close of $19. This is also the level where 10-MMA is placed, which can act as a strong hurdle like it has been doing since 2014.

Once $19 level is conquered, it is likely to find hurdle at parallel channel resistance of $21.5, which has not been crossed on a closing basis since 2014. Thus some upside is still possible for silver but for a much larger move it needs to cross critical levels.

Gold has had a consistent run from 2018. While silver has been trading in a range since 2018, gold has been trending from $1,150 an ounce to $1,750, forming higher highs and higher lows. This shows a marked outperformance of yellow metal against silver.

However, the index is now approaching levels that have been acting as strong resistance since 2011-2012 at around 1,790-1,820.

This is also the level where prz of bearish harmonic bat pattern is also placed, implying prices can correct after approaching the said levels.

Once the pattern is triggered, the prices can correct till $1,550-1,400 levels, with negation levels above $1,920 an ounce on a closing basis.