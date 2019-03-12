Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 0.75%

Zinc prices rose by 0.75 percent to Rs 194.85 per kg in futures trade on March 12, tracking a firm trend at the physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for April was trading higher by Rs 1.45, or 0.75 percent, at Rs 194.85 per kg with a business turnover of 306 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher.