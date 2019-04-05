Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 0.29%

Zinc prices rose by 0.29 percent to Rs 226.95 per kg in futures trade on April 5 tracking a firm trend at the physical market on the back of pick up in demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for April was trading higher by 65 paise, or 0.29 percent, to Rs 226.95 per kg with a business turnover of 8,403 lots.

Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants due to pick up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market, mainly led to the rise in zinc prices at futures trade.