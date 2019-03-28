Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 0.07%

Zinc prices rose by 0.07 per cent to Rs 203.40 per kg in futures trade on March 28, tracking a firm trend at the physical markets on the back of pick up in demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contract for May was trading higher by 15 paise, or 0.07 percent, at Rs 203.40 per kg with a business turnover of 4,777 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher.