Spot demand lifts nickel futures

Nickel prices gained 0.10 per cent in futures trade Thursday on the back of rising demand from alloy makers at spot markets.

Nickel for delivery in current month moved up by 10 paise, or 0.10 per cent to Rs 954.30 per kg, in a business turnover of 6,405 lots at Multi Commodity Exchange.

Analysts attributed rise in nickel prices at futures trade to rising demand from alloy makers at domestic spot markets and positive cues from global markets.