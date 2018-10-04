App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Spot demand lifts nickel futures

Nickel for delivery in current month moved up by 10 paise, or 0.10 per cent to Rs 954.30 per kg, in a business turnover of 6,405 lots at Multi Commodity Exchange.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nickel prices gained 0.10 per cent in futures trade Thursday on the back of rising demand from alloy makers at spot markets.

Nickel for delivery in current month moved up by 10 paise, or 0.10 per cent to Rs 954.30 per kg, in a business turnover of 6,405 lots at Multi Commodity Exchange.

Analysts attributed rise in nickel prices at futures trade to rising demand from alloy makers at domestic spot markets and positive cues from global markets.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 11:40 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #nickel

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.