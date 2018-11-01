Spot demand, global cues lift zinc futures by 0.72%

Zinc futures traded higher by 0.72 per cent to Rs 188.35 per kg Thursday as traders enlarged positions following uptick in demand in the spot markets coupled with a firm trend overseas.

Zinc for delivery in November was trading higher by Rs 1.35, or 0.72 per cent, at Rs 188.35 per kg in 625 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Market analysts attributed the rise in zinc futures to a firm trend at spot markets on pick up in demand form consuming industries and a firming trend overseas.